Mizoram logs 63 fresh Covid cases, tally at 2,23,856

Mizoram reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day count in over three months, as the tally mounted to 2,23,856, a health department official said. On December 20, the state had logged 33 single-day infections.

The toll remained at 681 as no new fatality was reported for the second consecutive day, the official said.

Mizoram now has 1,219 active cases, while 2,21,956 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has thus far tested more than 18.92 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.21 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday, and 6.66 lakh of them have received both the doses.

