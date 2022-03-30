Left Menu

Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-03-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 05:28 IST
China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 326 symptomatic cases for March 29, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.

That compared with 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

