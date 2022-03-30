Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 326 symptomatic cases for March 29, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.

That compared with 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing.

