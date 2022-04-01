Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 5,823 new daily coronavirus infections

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-04-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hong Kong reported 5,823 new coronavirus infections on Friday down from 6,646 on Thursday, as daily infections continued a steady decline and authorities began easing some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures.

Health authorities also reported 116 deaths on Friday.

