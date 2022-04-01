Left Menu

Telangana reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 19:42 IST
Telangana on Friday logged 25 fresh covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,91,309 even as no new death was reported.

As many as 53 patients recovered from the disease, leaving 392 active cases in the state, a government bulletin said giving details of the last 24 hours ending 5.30 PM today.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7, 86,806. The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of new cases with 20.

The bulletin said 16,839 samples were tested in the state on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

