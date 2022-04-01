Left Menu

MP logs 27 COVID-19 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said.

The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.

With 17,223 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,88,60,542, he added.

A government release said 11,61,28,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 62,434 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,137, new cases 27, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,263, active cases 140, number of tests so far 2,88,60,542.

