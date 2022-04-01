Left Menu

Italy reports 74,350 coronavirus cases on Friday, 154 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 74,350 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 73,195 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 154 from 159. Italy has registered 159,537 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.72 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,981 on Friday, up from 9,898 a day earlier. There were 47 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 46 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 476 from a previous 468.

Some 514,823 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 486,813, the health ministry said.

