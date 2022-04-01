Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination is beneficial for children at high risk: Director NIV Pune

With COVID-19 vaccination opened up for the entire population except for the children below 12 years of age, the Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) Dr Priya Abraham on Friday said the vaccine dose is beneficial for childer at high risk.

CMR-NIV Director, Dr Priya Abraham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With COVID-19 vaccination opened up for the entire population except for the children below 12 years of age, the Director of ICMR-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) Dr Priya Abraham on Friday said the vaccine dose is beneficial for childer at high risk. "With time, the age band (for vaccination) is going to be expanded. They might come to the very younger generation as well. They will target children who are at risk, for vaccination," said Abraham.

She further added that only a minute number of children population suffer from Coronavirus infection. "With children, it does not cause serious infection most of the time. COVID vaccination in children can protect them from infection. There is only a minute minority of children which doesn't handle COVID well," she said.

COVID-19 Vaccination for children aged between 15 to 18 years began on January 3 and for children between 12-14 years began on March 16. (ANI)

