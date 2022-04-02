No new COVID-19 case in Ladakh; active infection count now 5

No new COVID-19 case was reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where the number of active infections dropped to five with one more patient recovering from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh recorded a total of 28,223 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Among them 228 people -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil -- succumbed to the infection.

According to officials, the reports of all 3,707 samples tested for the detection of COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday came out negative.

One patient was discharged in Leh after recovering from coronavirus, taking the recovery count to to 27,990, the officials said, adding there are only five active cases in the Union Territory and all of them are in Leh.

