Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Ladakh; active infection count now 5

PTI | Leh | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:53 IST
No new COVID-19 case in Ladakh; active infection count now 5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No new COVID-19 case was reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh, where the number of active infections dropped to five with one more patient recovering from the disease, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh recorded a total of 28,223 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. Among them 228 people -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil -- succumbed to the infection.

According to officials, the reports of all 3,707 samples tested for the detection of COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday came out negative.

One patient was discharged in Leh after recovering from coronavirus, taking the recovery count to to 27,990, the officials said, adding there are only five active cases in the Union Territory and all of them are in Leh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022