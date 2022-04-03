Hong Kong health authorities report 3,709 new COVID cases
Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 4,475 the previous day, and 111 deaths as infections in the global financial hub continue to drop.
