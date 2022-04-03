Left Menu

Hong Kong health authorities report 3,709 new COVID cases

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 4,475 the previous day, and 111 deaths as infections in the global financial hub continue to drop.

Also Read: Hong Kong leader says COVID flight ban on 9 countries no longer necessary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

