Rishab Shetty's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Pragathi

Renowned actor and director Rishab Shetty took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his wife, Pragathi Shetty, a heartwarming birthday message. Sharing a video montage that captures many of Pragathi's facets, Rishab highlighted her determination, love for motherhood, and professional dedication.

The couple first crossed paths in 2014 during the screening of Rishab's film 'Ulidavaru Kandanthe', and their relationship blossomed soon after. They tied the knot in 2017 and currently share the joy of raising two children together—a son born in 2019, and a daughter born in 2022.

In addition to celebrating Pragathi's birthday, Rishab's career continues to flourish as he stars in and directs his latest project, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', a sequel to a 2025 film, featuring actors Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

(With inputs from agencies.)