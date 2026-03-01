Mahindra & Mahindra Sees Robust Growth Across Automotive and Tractor Segments

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has experienced significant growth across its automotive and tractor sectors, as evidenced by an 18% year-on-year increase in overall automobile sales to 97,177 units in February 2026.

The domestic market saw a 19% rise in utility vehicle sales, reaching 60,018 units from 50,420 in the same period last year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales within India grew 10%, totaling 24,585 units.

A 34% surge in total tractor sales was recorded, attributed to robust agricultural conditions, including favorable crop yields and strong cash flows in rural markets. Exports also saw an increase, with tractor exports growing by 20% month-on-month.

