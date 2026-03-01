Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra Sees Robust Growth Across Automotive and Tractor Segments

Mahindra & Mahindra reported an 18% growth in automobile sales for February 2026, driven by robust customer demand. Domestic utility vehicle sales increased by 19%, while commercial vehicle sales grew by 10%. Tractor sales surged 34%, attributed to favorable agricultural conditions and increased cash flows in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:00 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Sees Robust Growth Across Automotive and Tractor Segments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has experienced significant growth across its automotive and tractor sectors, as evidenced by an 18% year-on-year increase in overall automobile sales to 97,177 units in February 2026.

The domestic market saw a 19% rise in utility vehicle sales, reaching 60,018 units from 50,420 in the same period last year. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales within India grew 10%, totaling 24,585 units.

A 34% surge in total tractor sales was recorded, attributed to robust agricultural conditions, including favorable crop yields and strong cash flows in rural markets. Exports also saw an increase, with tractor exports growing by 20% month-on-month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
3
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
4
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026