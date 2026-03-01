Turmoil in Karachi: Protesters Storm US Consulate
In Karachi, Pakistan, hundreds stormed the US Consulate following the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an attack by the US and Israel. Police responded with force, resulting in clashes that left at least one protester dead and several injured.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, hundreds of protestors stormed the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday. Furious over the US-Israeli joint attack that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demonstrators smashed windows and clashed with security forces.
Police and paramilitary units, facing a volatile crowd, deployed batons and tear gas in an attempt to control the situation and disperse the protesters. Despite their efforts, the confrontation turned deadly as reported casualties included at least one protester killed and several others injured, according to police official Mohammad Jawad.
The unrest marks a response to Khamenei's death, which occurred during a significant offensive by the United States and Israel. The incident has heightened tensions across the region, raising concerns over further potential violence and political fallout.
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt in Pakistani Cities Over U.S. and Israeli Strikes
Tensions Rise: Protests Flare Across Pakistan and Iraq
Middle East Airspace Turmoil: Flight Disruptions Amid U.S.-Israel and Iran Conflict
Alipura Mourns: A Village Unites in Tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei
Protests Erupt in Jammu and Kashmir After Ayatollah Khamenei's Killing