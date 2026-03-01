Turmoil in Karachi: Protesters Storm US Consulate

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, hundreds of protestors stormed the US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday. Furious over the US-Israeli joint attack that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demonstrators smashed windows and clashed with security forces.

Police and paramilitary units, facing a volatile crowd, deployed batons and tear gas in an attempt to control the situation and disperse the protesters. Despite their efforts, the confrontation turned deadly as reported casualties included at least one protester killed and several others injured, according to police official Mohammad Jawad.

The unrest marks a response to Khamenei's death, which occurred during a significant offensive by the United States and Israel. The incident has heightened tensions across the region, raising concerns over further potential violence and political fallout.