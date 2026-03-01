Modi's Vision: Building a Better Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized making healthcare accessible and highlighted the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He also announced infrastructure projects in Puducherry, including developments in education and roads. Modi reiterated support for youth and governance reforms to envision a developed Puducherry and India by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a recent visit to Puducherry, stressed the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens, noting the ongoing success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in achieving this goal for millions of Indian families.
Modi's visit included the launch of projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore, marking significant investments in infrastructure across the Union territory. Among the key highlights are educational upgrades at local institutions such as the NIT Karaikal, which now boasts a new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and modern hostel facilities, as well as Pondicherry University.
Recalling his vision for a "BEST Puducherry"—Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism—Modi affirmed that these focus areas have led to improved governance and development. He called on the region to aim for a developed status by 2047, assuring ongoing support from the double-engine government of Puducherry.
