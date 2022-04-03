Mizoram reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Mizoram on Sunday reported 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,24,754, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 687 as a 12-year-old girl from Lunglei district succumbed to the infection at a dedicated COVID health centre during the day, he said, adding that she was diagnosed with the disease on Saturday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 21.31 per cent from 12.5 per cent the previous day.

At least 53 people recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,23,123, he said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.27 per cent.

The northeastern state now has 944 active cases, the official said. Mizoram has so far tested more than 18.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 563 on Saturday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.29 lakh people have been inoculated till April 2, and 6.70 lakh of them have received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)