To boost immunity, ICMR-NIN to submit first draft of new dietary guidelines soon: Director NIN

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition will introduce new dietary guidelines to boost immunity as the burden of communicable diseases like COVID-19 and other chronic diseases has increased, said Dr Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G and Director, ICMR-NIN.

According to Dr Laxmaiah, "The new guidelines are going to help a lot in reducing the risk for non-communicable chronic diseases like diabetes type two, coronary heart disease, heart attacks, stroke and also communicable diseases like COVID-19 and another infectious disease to improve immunity." The increased consumption of high-fat sugar, salt, and HFSS food is also the reason to review the guidelines.

"The NIN has actually developed dietary guidelines for Indians way back in 2011. But after 2011 a lot of changes happened in food patterns and food intake because of the availability and also easy accessibility of HFSS foods as well," Dr Laxmaiah said. "So, now taking into consideration all the current evidence that is available, we have made a robust review of how high-fat diet and high sugar diet have adverse health consequences based on all the evidence and review," he noted.

The ICMR-NIN has also made some goals in the draft copy of guidelines that includes all age groups, "We have made 50 to 70 goals. Each chapter will be addressing nutrition for children, infants, children, adolescents, women and men and also geriatric population so it is meant for all the age groups and also for pregnant women and lactating mothers." Laxmaiah said. These guidelines will be helpful for adopting a healthy lifestyle, he further explained.

"It has a lot of valuable information leading that definitely will deter people from going to unhealthy foods. Even modest modifications will go a long way in helping you live a healthy lifestyle," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)