Left Menu

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya flags off Indian Red Cross Society ambulances

The Union Ministers were briefed on the amenities and services that shall be provided by the ambulances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:24 IST
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya flags off Indian Red Cross Society ambulances
The 33 Ambulances are part of the first lot of medical vehicles which are being sent to improve the health and disaster response capacity of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) branches. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare today flagged off 33 Ambulances (13 Advanced Life Support Ambulances and 20 Basic Life Support Ambulances) from Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi. Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers was also present on the occasion.

The Union Ministers were briefed on the amenities and services that shall be provided by the ambulances.

Under funds allocated for Covid response in India, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) earmarked some funds for ALS Ambulances, BLS Ambulances, Mobile Health Units, and Mobile Blood Collection vans. The 33 Ambulances are part of the first lot of medical vehicles which are being sent to improve the health and disaster response capacity of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) branches.

IRCS has played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 and has contributed immensely to reducing impact of the pandemic. They have held several camps for ensuring blood availability throughout the country. The multidimensional response with a broad range of activities is testimonial of IRCS's capacity as an organization.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022