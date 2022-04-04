Covid vaccination coverage crosses 184.85 cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 184.85 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 14 lakh (14,22,036) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The ministry said that over 1.91 crore (1,91,47,026) vaccine doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group so far.

The cumulative doses administered across the country so far is 1,84,85,35,207, it said. More than 2.36 crore (2,36,08,147) precaution doses have been given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

