Hong Kong reports 3,254 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,254 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 3,138 on Monday, and 87 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue a broader downward trend.

(Reporting By Greg Torode and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

