Hong Kong reports 3,254 new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-04-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:12 IST
Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,254 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 3,138 on Monday, and 87 deaths as cases in the global financial centre continue a broader downward trend.
(Reporting By Greg Torode and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
