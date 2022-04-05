15 new Covid cases in Odisha

Left Menu

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.The state has logged 12,87,757 cases, out of which 12,78,322 people have recovered so far.

Odisha recorded 15 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while there was no coronavirus fatality for the fifth straight day, the Health Department said.

Two children were among those who were afflicted with the disease, according to a bulletin.

The active COVID-19 cases dropped to 261 and 52 more patients have recuperated. The daily positivity rate was 0.08 per cent and the infections were detected out of 16,859 sample tests, it added.

Odisha had reported five COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Monday.

The COVID-19 toll remained at 9,121 and these have been confirmed as coronavirus deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,757 cases, out of which 12,78,322 people have recovered so far.

