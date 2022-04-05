Left Menu

Bengal logs 34 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 23:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Tuesday registered 34 new Covid-19 cases, 22 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 20,17,541, the health department said in a bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,199 as no fresh fatalities were reported since Monday.

As many as 52 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease during the day pushing the total number of cured people to 19,95,804, the bulletin added.

The number of active cases is 636.

Altogether 12,529 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state since Monday taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,815,136.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

