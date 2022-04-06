Left Menu

Mumbai: All beneficiaries above 18 fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 00:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
All eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city civic body announced on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has administered 92,42,888 second doses as on Tuesday against the original target of 92,36,500.

BMC executive health officer Mangala Gomare confirmed that Mumbai has achieved the full vaccination milestone, more than 14 months after the nationwide roll-out of the coronavirus inoculation drive.

''So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 per cent vaccination of this age group. In the 12 plus population, the city has achieved 93 per cent vaccination,'' an official said.

So far, 94,92,511 people have been given second dose of the vaccine out of the originally targeted 1,02,44,843 people, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

