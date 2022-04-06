Left Menu

UP: Jail inmate tries to end life, inflicts injuries with razor

A jail inmate tried to end his life by inflicting injuries to himself with a razor here on Wednesday, a senior official said.Jitendra alias Jeetu inflicted injuries on himself in the toilet of the jail but the vigilant jail staff soon overpowered him, Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar said.He was rushed to the district hospital where he is recovering, Kumar said. The jail staff has been instructed to maintain more vigil to check such incidents in future.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A jail inmate tried to end his life by inflicting injuries to himself with a razor here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

''Jitendra alias Jeetu inflicted injuries on himself in the toilet of the jail but the vigilant jail staff soon overpowered him,'' Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he is recovering, Kumar said. According to the advice of the doctors, he will remain in the hospital for one or two more days, he said.

The undertrial told authorities that he took the extreme step for not being able to secure bail since being jailed. The jail staff has been instructed to maintain more vigil to check such incidents in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

