Left Menu

Bengal reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:51 IST
Bengal reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 20,17,578, a health department bulletin said.

There was only one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 21,200, it added. As many as 57 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,95,861.

The state now has 517 active COVID-19 cases.

West Bengal on Tuesday had reported 34 new COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 12,518 samples have been tested in Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 24,827,654, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022