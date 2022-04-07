Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:50 IST
33 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,17,611 on Thursday as 33 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 21,200 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The discharge rate improved to almost 99 per cent as 46 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,95,907.

The state now has 504 active cases.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.4 crore samples for COVID-19, including 11,599 in the last 25 hours, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

