Left Menu

Around 1 in 13 people in England had COVID-19 last week: ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:28 IST
Around 1 in 13 people in England had COVID-19 last week: ONS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Roughly 1 in 13 people in England, Wales and Scotland had COVID-19 last week, a similar ratio to the previous week, official estimates showed on Friday. In Northern Ireland, the estimated rate was 1 in 16, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was the dominant strain in all regions of the United Kingdom, the ONS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022