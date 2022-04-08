Around 1 in 13 people in England had COVID-19 last week: ONS

Roughly 1 in 13 people in England, Wales and Scotland had COVID-19 last week, a similar ratio to the previous week, official estimates showed on Friday. In Northern Ireland, the estimated rate was 1 in 16, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was the dominant strain in all regions of the United Kingdom, the ONS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)