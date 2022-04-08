Around 1 in 13 people in England had COVID-19 last week: ONS
Roughly 1 in 13 people in England, Wales and Scotland had COVID-19 last week, a similar ratio to the previous week, official estimates showed on Friday. In Northern Ireland, the estimated rate was 1 in 16, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was the dominant strain in all regions of the United Kingdom, the ONS added.
