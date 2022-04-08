Precaution dose not a substitute for other precautionary measures: Health expert advises following COVID protocols

By Shalini Bhardwaj After the government announced extending the COVID-19 vaccination drive of precaution dose to all above the age of 18 years, a top health expert said that it does not serve as a substitute for other precautionary measures which are followed to curb the spread of the infection.

Raising a note of caution, the head of the research cell at the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan said that it is a must to continue wearing masks, follow social distancing, while techniques like contact tracing and testing should not be done away with as yet. "The pandemic is still going on and we will definitely see further waves, but the timings of the waves cannot be predicted," Dr Jayadevan said.

Noting that the vaccination has significantly reduced the fatalities due to the virus and also prevented the severity of the disease, Dr Jayadevan said, "Public should not think that if they have taken a booster dose then everything will be fine. All measures need to be continued and followed." "It is not a substitute for other (precautionary) measures," he added.

Dr Jayadevan also said that vaccination in terms of third doses is being used across the world to reduce the chances of contracting the infection and added that it could be the reason behind extending the precaution dose to all adults. Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the precaution dose will now be available to the 18 plus population group from April 10 at all private COVID-19 vaccination centers.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement. India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. (ANI)

