Left Menu

Italy reports 66,535 coronavirus cases on Friday, 144 deaths

Italy reported 66,535 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 69,596 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 144 from 149. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 462 from a previous 471. Some 442,029 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 469,803, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:47 IST
Italy reports 66,535 coronavirus cases on Friday, 144 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 66,535 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 69,596 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 144 from 149. Italy has registered 160,546 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,102 on Friday, up from 10,078 a day earlier. There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 65 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 462 from a previous 471.

Some 442,029 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 469,803, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022