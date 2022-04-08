Left Menu

Maha sees 130 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 812

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 21:17 IST
Maha sees 130 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 812
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 130 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, all of which took place in Pune district, taking the state's tally to 78,74,948 and toll to 1,47,810, an official said.

On Thursday, it had reported 128 cases and six fatalities, he pointed out.

So far, 77,26,326 people, or 98 per cent of the caseload, have been discharged, including 142 in the last 24 hours, leaving Maharashtra with 812 active cases, he said.

The official informed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur districts do not have active cases at the moment.

State health department data showed that the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, while 29,472 tests conducted in the last 24 hours took the overall number of samples examined to 7,96,09,229. Maharashtra coronavirus cases are as follows: Fresh cases: 130; Fatality: 4; Active cases: 812; Tests conducted: 29,472.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

