India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 185.70 cr

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative COVID vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 185.70 crore as per the provisional reports by 7 am on Sunday. According to the Ministry, this has been achieved through 2,24,70,964 sessions.

"COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 2.21 Cr (2,21,97,507) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," said the ministry's official statement. These 1,85,70,71,655 administered vaccine doses include 2,43,14,729 precaution doses, of which 45,35,831 and 70,11,000 doses have been given to the Health Care Workers (HCWs) and (FLWs) respectively, while as many as 1,27,67,898 doses have been given to the people over 60 years of age.

Besides, 1,04,04,094 (1st dose) and 1,00,05,052 (2nd dose) have been given to the HCWs while 1,84,13,918 (1st dose) and 1,75,20,574 (2nd dose) are administered to the FLWs. The children in the age group 12-14 years have received 2,21,97,507 1st doses whereas 5,76,40,927 (1st dose) and 3,95,68,354 (2nd dose) are taken by the teens in age group 15-18 years.

People in the age group 18-44 years have received 55,50,41,746 (1st dose) and 47,00,88,524 (2nd dose). As many as 20,28,19,672 (1st dose) and 18,62,52,868 (2nd dose) have been administered to the age group 45-59 years and 12,67,91,035 (1st dose) while 11,60,12,655 (2nd dose) are being given to the people above 60 years of age. Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload has declined to 11,132 Active cases and now constitutes 0.03 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

According to the ministry, 1,258 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,02,454, with which the country's Covid recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent. With the 1,054 new Covid-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the country has seen a total of 4,18,345 tests being conducted.

"So far, India has conducted over 79.38 Crore (79,38,47,740) cumulative tests," it said. The ministry has also observed a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates.

"Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent," said the statement. (ANI)

