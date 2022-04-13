Left Menu

S.Korea to give second COVID booster shot for people over 60 - Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-04-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 05:09 IST
South Korea will administer a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people aged 60 and older, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The country had previously begun providing second booster shots to high-risk groups as a surge in Omicron infections drove cases and deaths to record highs in recent months.

