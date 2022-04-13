Left Menu

COVID-19: K'taka reports 55 new cases, zero fatality

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 55 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the total infections to 39,46,176 till date, the State Health Department said.Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 46 while Dharwad reported four infections, two in Mysuru and one each in Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada. The total tests done is 6.57 crore till date.There were 73,821 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 10.51 crore so far, the department said.

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 55 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality, taking the total infections to 39,46,176 till date, the State Health Department said.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district saw 46 while Dharwad reported four infections, two in Mysuru and one each in Chitradurga, Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada. There were zero infections and fatalities in 25 districts of the State.

A bulletin said 62 people were discharged today, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,04,639 till date. Active cases stood at 1,438.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.52 per cent.

A total of 10,423 tests was conducted, those included 7,706 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done is 6.57 crore till date.

There were 73,821 inoculations, taking the total vaccinated to 10.51 crore so far, the department said.

