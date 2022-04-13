Left Menu

Nine Odisha districts turn Covid free

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-04-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 23:29 IST
Nine Odisha districts turn Covid free
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether nine of Odisha’s 30 districts became Covid-19 free on Wednesday even as 14 more people tested positive for the virus taking the tally to 12,87,874, a health department official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,122 as no fresh fatality was registered.

The nine districts with no new or active coronavirus cases are Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Puri, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput Rayagada, Sundaragrh and Kalahandi. Of the new positive cases, four were reported from Sundergarh district, three in Bolangir, two each in Balasore and Kendrapada and one each in Deogarh, Gajapati and Sonepur, the official said.

The state presently has 111 active cases while as many as 12,78,588 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy
4
AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

AfDB, AU partner to support reforms to implement Agenda 2063

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022