U.S. CDC to revise its COVID international travel recommendations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it will revise its COVID-19 travel recommendations for international destinations and shrink the number of countries the government recommends avoiding.

About 90 countries, including most of Europe, are currently rated by CDC as "Level 4: Very High" and the CDC recommends Americans avoid travel even if vaccinated to those countries.

"This new system will reserve Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts," the CDC said in a statement, adding that it will be effective April 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

