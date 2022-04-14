One more medico tests positive for virus

Left Menu

One more student of a medical college in Karaikal tested positive for Covid-19, raising the active cases to three, a senior official of Department of Health said.Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI on Thursday that the student complained of fever and it was found during examination that she was infected.

Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI on Thursday that the student complained of fever and it was found during examination that she was infected. She was kept in home quarantine. Already, two students of the same college were found infected on Wednesday and were in home quarantine.

The overall caseload has shot up to 1,65,777 in the Union Territory. The Director said the total recoveries remained at 1,63,812 and with there being no fresh fatality the death toll remained at 1,962. The Department of Health has tested during last 24 hours 200 samples.

Sriramulu said the department has examined 22,31,449 samples so far and has found 18,76,357 samples out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate today was 0.50 per cent while fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has administered 16,61,305 doses so far and they comprised 9,60,540 first dose, 6,83,554 second and 17,211 booster doses, the director said.

