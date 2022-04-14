Africa experiencing longest decline in COVID-19 infections since start of pandemic
Africa is experiencing its longest-running decline in COVID-19 infections since the onset of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
Recorded weekly cases have fallen for the past 16 weeks, it said.
