Italy reports 64,951 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 149 deaths

Italy reported 64,951 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 62,037 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 149 from 155. Italy has registered 161,336 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.5 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,075 on Thursday, down from 10,166 a day earlier. There were 35 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 42 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 420 from a previous 449.

Some 438,375 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 419,995, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)