Mumbai logs 44 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 341

Mumbai on Friday recorded 44 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty due to the infection, which raised its tally to 10,58,667 and toll to 19,562, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is the second day in a row and third time this month that the city has reported a fatality. At least 48 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,38,764, leaving the city with 341 active cases, the official said.

The positivity rate now stands at 0.005 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, he said, adding that the doubling rate of cases is at 14,960 days. In the last 24 hours, 7,696 swab samples were tested in the city, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 1,67,64,859.

As per the bulletin, of the latest cases, 42 patients were asymptomatic and two were admitted to hospitals, while only 13 of the total 26,143 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

