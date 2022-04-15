Left Menu

Mumbai logs 44 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 341

At least 48 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,38,764, leaving the city with 341 active cases, the official said.The positivity rate now stands at 0.005 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, he said, adding that the doubling rate of cases is at 14,960 days.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:51 IST
Mumbai logs 44 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 341
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Friday recorded 44 new cases of coronavirus and one casualty due to the infection, which raised its tally to 10,58,667 and toll to 19,562, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is the second day in a row and third time this month that the city has reported a fatality. At least 48 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,38,764, leaving the city with 341 active cases, the official said.

The positivity rate now stands at 0.005 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, he said, adding that the doubling rate of cases is at 14,960 days. In the last 24 hours, 7,696 swab samples were tested in the city, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 1,67,64,859.

As per the bulletin, of the latest cases, 42 patients were asymptomatic and two were admitted to hospitals, while only 13 of the total 26,143 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022