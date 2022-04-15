22532 more precaution doses administered to people in 18-59 age group

Left Menu

India Friday administered 22,532 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine among people in 18-59 age group, taking the total number of such shots to 1,09,080, according to the latest Health Ministry data. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 21:03 IST
India Friday administered 22,532 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine among people in 18-59 age group, taking the total number of such shots to 1,09,080, according to the latest Health Ministry data. In all, 5.79 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday till 7 pm, pushing the cumulative figure to 186.36 crore, the ministry said. India began on Sunday administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres. Those above 18 who have completed nine months since the administration of the second dose are eligible for a precaution shot. More than 2.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered in 12-14 year age group so far, while over 2.51 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to those aged 60 and above so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. PTI PLB TIR TIR

