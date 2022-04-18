Left Menu

Govt hospital doctors to face action if they prescribe branded medicines instead of generic drugs: Chhattisgarh CM

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:58 IST
Doctors in government hospitals in Chhattisgarh will face stringent action if they prescribe branded medicines instead of generic drugs to patients, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Monday.

Taking stock of the state government's 'Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store' scheme while chairing a review meeting here on Monday, Baghel expressed resentment over branded medicines being prescribed in government hospitals, an official statement said.

It said the CM had received information that government doctors were prescribing branded medicines despite being repeatedly instructed against it.

The state government had launched 'Shri Dhanwantri Generic Medical Store' in October to provide generic medicines at affordable rates to help the poor segment of society, and under the scheme run by the urban administration and development department, 159 medical stores were opened providing discounts ranging from 50 per cent to 71 per cent on MRP.

Soon after the instructions of the CM, the principal secretary of the health department issued a directive to district collectors and Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) to ensure strict compliance, the release said.

