U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that "it's up to them" when asked whether people should keep wearing masks on airplanes, a statement at odds with his administration's official guidance. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Chinese city of Shanghai pleaded for public cooperation with a massive new push to test most of the population for COVID-19 as it tries to bring community transmission down to zero after nearly three weeks of lockdown. * Electric car company Tesla resumed production at its Shanghai plant after a stoppage of more than three weeks because of the city's COVID-19 lockdown.

* China's commerce minister told foreign chambers of commerce that Beijing will take tougher measures to protect supply chains and businesses as the groups raised concerns over COVID-19-related disruptions at a meeting. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to parliament after he was fined by police for breaking lockdown rules, saying he did not know a birthday gathering at the height of the pandemic was in breach of the rules he had set. * Poland will not take or pay for more doses of COVID-19 vaccine under the European Union's supply contract, its health minister said, setting the stage for a legal battle with manufacturers.

AMERICAS * Uber and Lyft have scrapped face mask mandates for their riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing companies said, as COVID cases have fallen sharply from their January peak.

* Hospitalization rates for unvaccinated children ages 5 to 11 were twice as high as among those who were vaccinated during the record COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant, according to a U.S. study. * The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 is estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the U.S. as of April 16, the CDC said.

* Certain groups of people in Mexico may be able to receive a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, a senior government official said. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Communal meals in which hundreds of people pack around long tables to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan have returned to Egypt's streets after being widely suspended for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc said a COVID-19 booster designed to target the Beta variant as well as the original coronavirus generated a better immune response against a number of virus variants including Omicron. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks surged on the back of stronger than expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed up bond yields and drove down oil. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)