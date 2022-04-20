Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, tonight's game against Punjab under doubt
The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.The New Zealand player is second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six. The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.
- Country:
- India
The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.
The New Zealand player is the second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six. The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.
''As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,'' said a BCCI source.
''We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,'' said a player on the condition of anonymity. The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Pune
- Punjab Kings
- New Zealand
- Delhi Capitals
- Mumbai
- COVID
- Tim Seifert
- Mitchell Marsh
- Australian
ALSO READ
China reports 1,235 new COVID cases for April 4 vs 1,405 a day earlier
Chandigarh lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, no penalty for not wearing face mask in public places
China mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases
Man drowns in lake at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai's Borivali
Shanghai lockdown deepens after new surge in asymptomatic COVID cases