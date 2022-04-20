Left Menu

Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, tonight's game against Punjab under doubt

The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.The New Zealand player is second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six. The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.

20-04-2022
The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Zealand player is the second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six. The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

''As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,'' said a BCCI source.

''We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,'' said a player on the condition of anonymity. The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.

