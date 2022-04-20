Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19, tonight's game against Punjab under doubt

The IPL game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday evening has been put under serious doubt after wicket-keeper batter Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Zealand player is the second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six. The positive case emerged after a fresh round of testing conducted on Wednesday morning, according to a BCCI source.

''As far as we know, Tim Seifert of New Zealand has tested positive,'' said a BCCI source.

''We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated,'' said a player on the condition of anonymity. The BCCI was on Tuesday forced to shift the game to Mumbai from Pune following a COVID outbreak in the Delhi camp.

