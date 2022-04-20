Left Menu

Ohio jury finds doctor not guilty of murder in fentanyl overdose case -Columbus Dispatch

An Ohio jury on Wednesday found Dr. William Husel, who had been accused of giving patients lethal doses of fentanyl, not guilty of 14 counts of murder, the Columbus Dispatch newspaper reported. Husel was accused in Franklin County of purposefully killing 14 patients between 2015 and 2018 and faced 15 years in prison for each count, the newspaper reported.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:36 IST
Ohio jury finds doctor not guilty of murder in fentanyl overdose case -Columbus Dispatch

An Ohio jury on Wednesday found Dr. William Husel, who had been accused of giving patients lethal doses of fentanyl, not guilty of 14 counts of murder, the Columbus Dispatch newspaper reported.

Husel was accused in Franklin County of purposefully killing 14 patients between 2015 and 2018 and faced 15 years in prison for each count, the newspaper reported. Husel faces more than 10 civil lawsuits from the families of patients who died while under his care; while several families have settled suits worth millions of dollars, the Dispatch reported.

Husel was part of a wave of U.S. doctors charged for their role in a public health crisis that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said led to a record 47,600 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017. Fentanyl, often given for intense pain associated with cancer, is 100 times more powerful than morphine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022