COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization said, with infections last week having dropped 2.3% and deaths falling 15.2% from the prior week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Delhi authorities made the wearing of masks compulsory again after COVID-19 infections rose in the Indian capital in recent days. EUROPE

* The British government proposed delaying a decision on a possible parliamentary investigation into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled parliament in his initial response to reports that COVID-19 rules were breached in his office. * Belgium's Queen Mathilde tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Royal Palace said.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Justice Department appealed a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on public transportation and airplanes, after the CDC said the measure was still needed.

* Delta Air Lines said it plans to restore flight privileges to about 2,000 customers who were barred from flights after failing to comply with mask rules. * Brazil's ABPA, a lobby group representing large pork and chicken processors like JBS SA and BRF SA, said its member companies are facing difficulties shipping products through the Port of Shanghai.

* A planned funding overhaul aimed at strengthening the WHO has been partly watered down, according to an internal document seen by Reuters, after pressure from the United States and other donor countries. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Hospitalisation rates for unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 were twice as high as among those who were vaccinated during the record COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant, according to a U.S. study. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* China's efforts to help businesses reopen after a COVID-enforced lockdown in Shanghai are having only limited success, with EU firms battling ongoing logistics issues and a severe shortage of employees, the European Chamber of Commerce said. (Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta, Bill Berkrot and Aditya Soni)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)