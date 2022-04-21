Left Menu

Expert panel of DCGI holds meet to discuss recommendations to use COVID-19 vaccines Corbevax, Covaxin for 5-12 age group

The meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is underway to discuss recommendations on restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Biological E's Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-12, said sources on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 19:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Corbevax is currently being administered to children in the age group of 12-14. COVID-19 vaccinations for minors in India was started from January 3 onwards with those in the 15-18 age group for BharatBiotech's Covaxin.

The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax. Overall India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

