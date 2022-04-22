Left Menu

Soccer-Pele discharged from hospital, remains in stable condition

Widely considered to be the best footballer of all time, the 81-year-old had surgery to remove the tumor in September, 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis. In February, Pele was admitted for a round of chemotherapy when a urinary infection was identified, keeping him in longer than planned.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian soccer great Pele was discharged from hospital on Thursday, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said, three days after he was admitted to continue receiving treatment for a colon tumor.

Pele's clinical condition is good and stable, doctors said. Widely considered to be the best footballer of all time, the 81-year-old had surgery to remove the tumor in September, 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis.

In February, Pele was admitted for a round of chemotherapy when a urinary infection was identified, keeping him in longer than planned. The former Brazil, Santos and New York Cosmos forward has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including a hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

Pele has reduced his public appearances but remains active on social media.

