People who live, work in Beijing's Chaoyang will have to take 3 COVID tests in coming week

Beijing's Chaoyang district will require people who live and work in the district to undergo three coronavirus tests this coming week, the city government of Beijing said on Sunday.

Chaoyang is the biggest district in Beijing and is home to 3.45 million people.

The city government's requirement comes after Beijing reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Also Read: Beijing goes on high alert to curb COVID clusters; Shanghai reports 39 deaths in a day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)