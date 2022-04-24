Delhi reports 1,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent and one death due to the disease, according to the health department.

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 cases, its highest daily spike since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two fatalities.

A total of 25,177 Covid tests were conducted in the city a day ago, the latest data by the department showed.

The COVID-19 infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168.

Delhi had logged 1,042 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday.

On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent.

