Shanghai reports 51 covid-related deaths for April 24, up from 39 a day earlier
Chinese financial hub Shanghai reported 51 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 24, up from 39 the day before, the local government said on Monday.
The city also recorded 16,983 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 19,657 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 2,472, up from 1,401 the previous day.
Shanghai is currently battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.
