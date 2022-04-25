Shanghai reports 51 covid-related deaths for April 24, up from 39 a day earlier

Chinese financial hub Shanghai reported 51 new deaths among its COVID-19 patients on April 24, up from 39 the day before, the local government said on Monday.

The city also recorded 16,983 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 19,657 a day earlier. The number of confirmed symptomatic infections stood at 2,472, up from 1,401 the previous day.

Shanghai is currently battling China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak.

