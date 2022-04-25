Beijing kicked off three rounds of COVID-19 testing for all residents of its biggest district Chaoyang on Monday after dozens of cases were reported, prompting people to stock up on food over fears of an eventual strict Shanghai-style lockdown. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Millions of fenced-in Shanghai residents entered their fourth week of a nerve-wracking COVID-19 lockdown, while authorities said they were looking to shift to targeted enforcement of rules in smaller zones around confirmed cases. * Operations at a unit of Apple-supplier Foxconn in China's Kunshan city remain suspended because of COVID-19 controls but there is limited impact as it has shifted production elsewhere, it said.

* China should take steps to soften the economic impact of COVID-19 and boost annual economic growth back above 5%, a top central bank official said on Sunday. * Taiwan will not go into a Shanghai-like lockdown to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday, pledging to keep opening up.

* The Philippines on Monday started giving second COVID-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number of Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot. EUROPE

* Italy reported 56,263 new COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 70,520 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 79 from 143. AMERICAS

* Most Americans support a flexible approach to the lingering pandemic, with cities reimposing mask mandates when cases surge, even as a growing number are eager to get on with their lives, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. * COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States for the second year in a row in 2021, with death rates rising for most age groups, a government study showed.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drugmaker said on Sunday.

* Vaccines company Valneva said that the European Medicines Agency watchdog had asked it to provide more information over its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, dealing another potential setback to Valneva. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Oil prices slumped to near two-week lows, extending losses from last week, as concerns grew that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential U.S. rate hikes would hurt global economic growth. * China stocks fell on Monday, with the CSI300 index set to hit a 23-month low and the Shanghai composite index hovering just above the key 3,000-point level, as China's zero-COVID policy and monetary-easing restraint dents investor sentiment.

