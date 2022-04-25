Health News Roundup: Roche sees slowdown in COVID-driven sales growth; Axsome expects U.S. FDA to decline approval for migraine drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Roche sees slowdown in COVID-driven sales growth

Roche's first-quarter sales rose 10% on strong U.S. demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and specialty drugs but the Swiss drugmaker reaffirmed that a drop in pandemic-related demand would put the brakes on growth. Chief Executive Severin Schwan predicted much lower COVID-related sales, mainly from tests and antibody treatment Ronapreve, from now on.

Axsome expects U.S. FDA to decline approval for migraine drug

Axsome Therapeutics said on Monday it expects the U.S. health regulator to decline approval for its acute treatment of migraine, as issues around its quality control processes were unresolved. The drug developer's shares fell 23% to $30 in premarket trading.

Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drugmaker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug.

'Shanghai was a lesson': Beijing residents hit the stores amid COVID lockdown fears

A mass COVID-19 testing order in Beijing's biggest district prompted residents in the Chinese capital to stock up on groceries, fearing they could be destined for a lockdown similar to that of Shanghai, which entered the fourth week of bitter isolation. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered those who live and work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread for about a week before being detected.

Philippines starts rollout of second booster dose against COVID

The Philippines on Monday started giving second COVID-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number of Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot. Nearly 61% of the Philippines' 110 million population have been vaccinated, while nearly 13 million people have received their first booster doses, government data show.

WHO says at least one child has died after increase in acute hepatitis cases in children

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that at least one child death had been reported following an increase of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children and that at least 169 cases had been reported in children in 12 countries. The WHO issued the figures as health authorities around the world investigate a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children.

Italy reports 56,263 new coronavirus cases, 79 deaths

Italy reported 56,263 new COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 70,520 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 79 from 143. Italy has registered 162,688 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16.1 million cases to date.

China issues draft rules to control e-cigarette production

China's tobacco regulator on Monday issued draft rules to strictly control e-cigarette production, as it tightened oversight of the industry. The State Tobacco Monopoly Administration said it would "reasonably" control the scale of e-cigarette production capacity to prevent overcapacity.

